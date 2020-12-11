Cuomo under consideration for US attorney general: source

Local News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Gov. Andrew Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

NEW YORK — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is one of several contenders under consideration by President-elect Joe Biden for the role of attorney general.

That’s according a person with knowledge of the search process.

The other three contenders at the moment include former Alabama Sen. Doug Jones, federal appeals court judge Merrick Garland and former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates.

The person who spoke to The Associated Press said no decision had been reached and no announcement was expected imminently.

The Associated Press reported earlier in the week that Jones and Garland had emerged as the two front-runners in the search process.

