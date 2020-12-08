Cuomo suspends 36 more liquor licenses due to COVID-19 violations

ALBANY, N.Y. — After a week in which a bar on Staten Island made national headlines for breaking COVID-19 restrictions, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo listed it among 36 establishments that have had their liquor license revoked.

Queens had the most establishments punished in the state with eight having their license revoked. Brooklyn, Manhattan, Staten Island and Suffolk County all had four. The Bronx and Westchester had three.

“New York still has one of the country’s lowest infection rates and that is a testament to the toughness and unity of New Yorkers all doing what they can to limit spread,” said Gov. Cuomo. “Unfortunately, however, some establishments have continued to ignore the rules, putting their customers, as well as their community as a whole, at risk. If we let our guard down and ignore basic public health rules, this winter could be one of the darkest periods of this pandemic and we simply cannot let that happen.”

The announcement follows a controversy involving Staten Island’s Mac’s Public House which sparred with the governor and Mayor de Blasio over having their liquor license taken away. The owner was then accused of hitting a sheriff’s deputy with his car.

