Cuomo signs schools facial recognition, automatic voter registration bills

Local News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Gov. Andrew Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York is set to launch automatic voter registration and prohibit the use of facial recognition in schools under bills the governor signed Tuesday.

Lawmakers passed those bills this summer.

New York will start automatically registering voters who interact with the state motor vehicle agencies starting in 2023. The state will prohibit the use of biometric identifying technology in schools until at least July 1, 2022, under the other law signed by Cuomo.

Several bills passed by lawmakers are in limbo, including an end to driver’s license suspensions for unpaid fines and fees.

Cuomo can “pocket veto” bills that arrive on his desk in the last ten days of the year.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Dream home or dream wedding: Hosts of 'Marriage or Mortgage' talks new Netflix show

I Wanna Know: Chef Tom Colicchio explains why garlic makes our breath smell

Robert 'Kool' Bell talks 'Celebration' special honor, song for brother

LIRR restores service after service cuts cause overcrowding

BK native Dianne Morales talks NYC mayoral run

Rep. Ritchie Torres talks gun control debate

Sunny, mild Monday as strong winds continue

A look at a wild Sunday evening and your forecast for the week

Tracking severe weather and a thunderstorm watch at the Jersey Shore

@PIX11News on Twitter