Cuomo signs repeal of ‘walking while trans’

FILE – A man waves a transgender pride flag as the Queer Liberation March passes below in New York, Sunday, June 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK — New York repealed the “walking while trans” ban, which led discriminatory policing of transgender women.

The Senate and Assembly both passed the repeal and Gov. Andrew Cuomo quickly signed it into law Tuesday. “Walking while trans” was a section of an anti-prostitution law passed in 1976; it allowed officers to arrest loiterers and, in practice, led to the arrest of law-abiding transgender and cisgender women of color.

“For too long trans people have been unfairly targeted and disproportionately policed for innocent, lawful conduct based solely on their appearance,” Cuomo said. “Repealing the archaic ‘walking while trans’ ban is a critical step toward reforming our policing system and reducing the harassment and criminalization transgender people face simply for being themselves.”

Police unnecessarily arrested hundreds under the ban, State Sen. Brad Hoylman, who sponsored the bill in the Senate, said.

“New York today corrects an injustice in our penal code that has permitted law enforcement to arrest transgender women—namely those of color, along with immigrants and LGBTQ youth—simply for walking down the street and the clothes they wear,” Hoylman said.