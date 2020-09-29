Cuomo shares plan to clean up problems in New York City — literally

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced plans to clean up problems in New York City on Tuesday — literally.

As part of a planned NYC Stabilization and Recovery Strategy, Cuomo offered to send the National Guard to the city to help with trash collection. He said New York City needs help in a number of different spheres including schools, crime, homelessness and cleanliness. Anxiety over the issues has had a destabilizing impact on the city, Cuomo said.

Shootings are up and there’s ongoing tension between community members and police. Cuomo said 146 jurisdictions around the state are working to redesign the way police interact with community members.

“You known what jurisdiction didn’t start? New York City,” he said.

Cuomo also said too many shelters are not full, even as many are out living on the streets.

“If you can open a school, you can open a shelter,” he said. “This should have been done a long time ago.”

He also called on the Federal Government to help cover New York City’s financial losses connected to COVID-19.

“We have tremendous losses because of Covid. We’re not liable for them,” Cuomo said. “The federal government is liable. They’re gonna pay that bill not us.”

Cuomo has spoken with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi about a relief bill, but he’s worried about what may happen if President Donald Trump is re-elected.

He warned that could mean big tax hikes, budget cuts and borrowing for both the city and the state.

“You’re looking at a bad spell for New York City, New York State and I’m not going there.”

PIX11 reached out to Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office for comment.

