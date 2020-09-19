Cuomo says DMV to provide expanded online services

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
andrew cuomo coronavirus filephoto

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a coronavirus briefing on April 1, 2020.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The state of New York is planning to expand online Department of Motor Vehicle services, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday.

New York’s DMV has begun a pilot program to allow written learner’s permit tests for cars and motorcycles to be taken online, as well as vehicle registration in counties served by the state DMV online.

“As the last six months have demonstrated, we need to continue reimagining how to provide essential government services safely, securely and efficiently in the midst of this pandemic,” Cuomo said. “These online options will make it more convenient for New Yorkers to access the services they need, while reducing congestion in the DMV offices and helping continue our shared progress in stopping the spread of this virus.”

In the announcement, the state says that online registration and written learners’ permit tests will save time, make test takers feel safe and free up DMV office space to let the DMV accommodate customers who need to conduct business in person.

Select customers who currently have a reservation for an in-office permit test will be invited to take the exam online. Once the program is launched successfully it should be available to all applicants later in the fall.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Bronx businesses prepare for Yankees home opener

Fans return to Yankee Stadium for opening day Thursday

Chilly, wet opening day, but rain should clear before first pitch at Yankee Stadium

New video: Doormen's actions after Asian woman attacked in Midtown Manhattan

MTA finishes restoring final tunnel that was damaged by Superstorm Sandy

NYS budget deadline approaching

Recreational marijuana: What can you do today?

New Yorkers rally for rent relief ahead of budget deadline

Could rain spoil the return of fans to Yankee Stadium?

@PIX11News on Twitter