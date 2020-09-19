Cuomo says DMV to provide expanded online services

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The state of New York is planning to expand online Department of Motor Vehicle services, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday.

New York’s DMV has begun a pilot program to allow written learner’s permit tests for cars and motorcycles to be taken online, as well as vehicle registration in counties served by the state DMV online.

“As the last six months have demonstrated, we need to continue reimagining how to provide essential government services safely, securely and efficiently in the midst of this pandemic,” Cuomo said. “These online options will make it more convenient for New Yorkers to access the services they need, while reducing congestion in the DMV offices and helping continue our shared progress in stopping the spread of this virus.”

In the announcement, the state says that online registration and written learners’ permit tests will save time, make test takers feel safe and free up DMV office space to let the DMV accommodate customers who need to conduct business in person.

Select customers who currently have a reservation for an in-office permit test will be invited to take the exam online. Once the program is launched successfully it should be available to all applicants later in the fall.