Cuomo: Nor’easter causes 2 deaths in NY

Gov. Andrew Cuomo talks on Dec. 17, 2020, about a deadly snowstorm that pummeled New York.

NEW YORK — Two people died in New York as a result of a nor’easter that slammed the area with two days of snowfall, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday.

Some 600 vehicle crashes also occurred during the storm, according to Cuomo.

“The roads are dangerous, especially a lot of the local roads,” Cuomo said.

More information on the deaths was not immediately available.

Snow began to fall Wednesday afternoon and continued into Thursday, with only a brief break overnight.

More than 40 inches fell in parts of the state, Cuomo tweeted early Thursday.

Another 4-5 inches is expected in some areas before thestorm leaves the New York area around 1 to 2 p.m., according to Cuomo.

“It is a serious condition. Stay home if you can,” Cuomo said.

The storm also caused power outages across the tri-state area, including more than 9,000 in New York, the governor added.

