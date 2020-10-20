Cuomo: Non-essential travel to NJ, CT and PA should be avoided

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — New Yorkers should limit their travel to and from New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania as the states experience an uptick in coronavirus cases, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.

“There is no practical way to quarantine New York from New Jersey and Connecticut. There are just too many interchanges, there are too many interconnections, there are too many people who live in one place and work in the other. It would have a disastrous impact on the economy,” Cuomo said.

New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut release their joint travel-advisory list weekly on Tuesdays. As of Tuesday morning, New York’s neighboring states met the criteria for being on a travel advisory, surpassing the threshold of ten cases per 100,000 residents over the past week.

Despite New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania qualifying to be on New York’s list, Cuomo said there was no way to enforce rules against travelers between the states. The rule would require travelers coming to New York from states on its quarantine list to self-quarantine for 14 days.

“It would be highly problematic and devastating to the economy,” Cuomo said of quarantining New Jersey and Connecticut travelers. “How would you even do it anyways?”

Instead, Cuomo said non-essential travel is “discouraged.”

Cuomo noted the vast number of people who commute between the states for work, as well as trucks bringing “basic staples” back and forth.

While New Yorkers are fighting the pandemic, they are also battling the economic downturn experienced in its wake, Cuomo added.

Cuomo said he planned to speak with other local governors Tuesday to discuss how New York can help the states battle COVID-19 spikes.

“So we’re going to be working with Connecticut and New Jersey to see how we can help them with their spikes and also talk to Connecticut and New Jersey about making it clear to the extent travel between the states is non-essential, it should be avoided,” Cuomo said.

The New York governor added that he would have “more to say” on that Wednesday.