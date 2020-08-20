Cuomo extends commercial eviction moratorium to help struggling business owners

Now renters have to prove coronavirus-related financial hardship, in order to stay protected from eviction.

NEW YORK — Governor Andrew Cuomo extended the moratorium on coronavirus-related commercial evictions and foreclosures on Thursday.

The order, extended until Sept. 20, is meant to help business owners, including retail establishments and restaurants. Many business owners have been devastated by the ongoing pandemic.

“While we have made great progress in keeping New York’s infection rate low, this pandemic is not over and as we continue to fight the virus, we are continuing to protect New York businesses and residential tenants who face financial hardship due to COVID,”Cuomo said. “I am extending the State’s moratorium on commercial evictions to ensure business owners across New York will not be forced to close as a result of the pandemic.”