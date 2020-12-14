Cuomo denies former aide’s sexual harassment allegations

Local News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Andrew Cuomo

FILE – In this May 27, 2020, file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday denied a former aide’s allegations over the weekend that he sexually harassed her by making inappropriate comments about her appearance.

Cuomo, a Democrat, told reporters the claims former economic adviser Lindsey Boylan made in a series of tweets Sunday were “not true.”

“I fought for and I believe, a woman has the right to come forward and express her opinion and express issues and concerns that she has. But it’s just not true,” he said his first comments on the allegations.

Boylan, who is running for Manhattan borough president, tweeted that Cuomo “sexually harassed me for years.” She added that “many saw it, and watched.”

