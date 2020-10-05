Cuomo defends not wearing a mask at indoor press conference

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a paid sick plan in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak on Mar. 3, 2020.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo defended his decision to not wear a mask at an indoor press conference held Monday in New York City in response to questions from reporters.

The governor and five Cuomo aides didn’t wear masks while addressing reporters at the governor’s city headquarters.

Pictures posted on social media showed reporters wearing masks sitting close to one another in the relatively tight space.

Challenged by reporters over his failure to wear a mask, Cuomo said it was fine because he was more than 6 feet from the journalists.

