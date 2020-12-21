Cuomo asks airlines to test passengers coming from UK because of new strain of COVID-19

by: Associated Press

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a paid sick plan in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak on Mar. 3, 2020.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he has asked airlines flying into the state from the United Kingdom to make all passengers take a COVID-19 test before they get on the plane.

The Democrat said Monday at least two airlines, British Airways and Delta, had already agreed to comply.

He is awaiting an answer from others, including Virgin Atlantic.

Cuomo has been calling on the U.S. government to temporarily halt all flights from the U.K. because of the emergence there of a new strain of the coronavirus.

Numerous nations have already taken that step out of concern the strain might be more easily transmitted.

