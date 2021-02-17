Crystal meth lab found in Bronx apartment across the street from a school, alarming officials

KINGSBRIDGE, the Bronx — A New York City apartment was used to cook crystal meth on a scale usually only seen in non-urban settings.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and local prosecutors announced Wednesday they had dismantled the illicit lab and seized a large supply of meth. They said some of it had been converted into the crystalized version that users can smoke.

The operation was located in a building in the Bronx across the street from a grade school, potentially exposing residents to chemicals that can cause fires or even explode if they’re mishandled.

This is the first meth conversion lab that DEA has encountered in New York City.

Officers arrested three people: Inoel Acosta, Luis Reyes and Angel Zepeda. Police seized about 22 pounds of methamphetamine, 45 grams of heroin, and 2,000 pills that appear to be Percocet and oxycodone; they’ll be tested as possible counterfeits.

DEA Special Agent in Charge Ray Donovan said that a meth conversion lab in New York City should scare people.

“This isn’t breaking bad, but it is a bad sign that methamphetamine is trying to make a home in New York City,” he said.