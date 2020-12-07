COVID isn’t canceling the holiday season in NYC

NEW YORK — While the Grinch is known to try to steal Christmas, it’s COVID-19 that’s chipping away at the holiday spirit this year.

The pandemic has unwrapped a lot of unwanted restrictions, but it’s still the time of year for hope and joy and there still lots you can do to beat the holiday blues, starting with a virtual journey through the North Pole with Santa. CAMP, a family experience company, has teamed with Ally to make it happen.

“We are meeting every Friday at 5 p.m. to bring kids a magical adventure through the North Pole and we get to find Santa, and once we do, we play games and even have a dance party,” Nora Gustuson, who’s also known as Counselor Gingersnap, said.

Many this year are also decking the halls, windows and every corner of their homes with Christmas trees, lights and wreathes; the more the merrier.

“There’s definitely a lot of people coming out, expressing it’s the first ever real tree they’re getting,” said Kiki Roshe, who was selling evergreens at Mr. Lumberjack Trees in Williamsburg on Monday.

The Dyker Heights lights in Brooklyn are also still on. And there’s always lots to do at Bryant Park.

In addition to the ice skating rink and holiday shops, there are new, heated igloos where you can safely eat, drink and feel festive with your families.

“I feel the holiday cheer more this year,” Roshe said.

The biggest Christmas tree of them all here in NYC at Rockefeller Center is also open to the public for five minute viewings at a time.

While all we want for Christmas is for COVID to go away, a Santa shared a message for the little believers who are worried they may not get presents this year.

“Just because you can’t see me doesn’t mean I’m not coming to see you, Santa is part of the Christmas spirit just as much as snow happiness family and love,” he said.