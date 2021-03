NEW YORK — COVID-19 won’t stop the Bowery Mission’s Thanksgiving tradition, but it will cause some noticeable changes.

Meals will be served outdoors but they’ll still be hot Thanksgiving dinners with all the trimmings. Canopied outdoor dining will be available to those who don’t want to take a to-go box. Volunteers will be working behind plexiglass.

Due to the pandemic, 50 million and 17 million children may face food insecurity. Groups like The Bowery Mission are needed more than ever.