Court strikes down challenge to NY law allowing undocumented immigrants to get driver’s licenses

A car arrives at the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV)

NEW YORK — An appeals court has dealt another blow to a lawsuit that sought to block a New York law allowing immigrants without legal documents to seek driver’s licenses.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday upheld a Rochester federal judge’s decision to dismiss a lawsuit by Republican Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns.

The lawsuit last year tried to label New York state’s Green Light Law unconstitutional. The law went into effect last December anyway.

Supporters say licenses help immigrants work, transport their family and apply for college and housing. Opponents say licenses shouldn’t be given to people who violate federal immigration rules.

