Court rules NY’s pandemic house of worship attendance restrictions ‘discriminates against religion’

by: Associated Press

NEW YORK — A federal appeals court has upheld challenges to New York state’s attendance restrictions at houses of worship to curb spread of the coronavirus.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ruled Monday that Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s order limiting attendance at places of worship with fixed capacity in hotspots “discriminates against religion on its face.”

The U.S. Supreme Court had issued an injunction against those limits pending the appeal.

Catholic and Orthodox Jewish groups had sued to challenge the restrictions.

