Councilmember Carlos Menchaca Launches Campaign for NYC Mayor

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — New York City Councilmember Carlos Menchaca became the latest to add his name to the 2021 Mayoral Election.

Menchaca, who represents District 38 covering the Brooklyn neighborhoods of Sunset Park, Red Hook, Greenwood Heights, and portions of Borough Park, Dyker Heights, and Windsor Terrace.

✊?Buenos Días – Let’s do this New York City! It’s time for a new day, new leadership and a Mayor you deserve: a #peoplesmayor! Es nuestro tiempo! #SiSePuede #Pilas pic.twitter.com/XHkuGwpLDp — ?Carlos Menchaca 萬齊家 (@cmenchaca) October 22, 2020

is the Chair of the Council’s Committee on Immigration. As Chair of the Immigration Committee, Menchaca authored the City’s IDNYC program, the country’s largest municipal identification program. He also fought against building new borough-based jails and led the movement to re-invest NYPD funds into communities hardest hit by COVID.

If elected, Menchaca would be the first Latino and first openly gay individual to hold a citywide elected office.

“These are undoubtedly challenging times, but we must rise to that challenge with a bold, progressive plan and not retreat to the status quo that has failed us,” Menchaca said in a statement. “We can do better and we must do better.”

Menchaca joins an already crowded field on the Democratic side alone for the 2021 Election. Candidates include Eddie Cullen, technology entrepreneur and professor at Purdue University; Shaun Donovan, former commissioner of the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development, former director of the Office of Management and Budget, and former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development; Aaron Foldenauer, attorney, candidate for New York City Council’s 1st district in 2017;Zachary Iscol, entrepreneur and former U.S. Marine; Kathryn Garcia, New York City Sanitation commissioner; Quanda Francis, president of Sykes Capital Management; Raymond McGuire, Citigroup executive; Dianne Morales, non-profit CEO; Julia Qing Reaves, LGBT+ activist and community organizer; Scott Stringer, New York City Comptroller; Loree Sutton, Commissioner of New York City Department of Veterans’ Services, retired brigadier general; and Maya Wiley, New School professor, former counsel to Bill de Blasio, and former chairwoman of the Civilian Complaint Review Board.

On the Republican side, declared candidates include Cleopatra Fitzgerald; Abbey Laurel-Smith; Bill Pepitone, retired NYPD officer; and Curtis Sliwa, Guardian Angels founder and WABC radio talk show host