Council votes to provide relief to restaurants and small businesses impacted by COVID-19

NEW YORK — The New York City Council approved several bills on Thursday meant to provide relief to COVID-19 impacted small businesses and restaurants.

The first bill expands the cap on the amount of commission third-party delivery services can charge for deliveries; a second bill prevents third-party delivery services from charging restaurants for phone calls that do not result in an order. These two bills are in effect until 90 days after restaurants can resume indoor dining at maximum capacity.

The other two bills are within the small business package, including legislation require SBS to report on businesses that received grants or loans from the New York City Employee Retention Program or New York City Small Business Continuity Loan Fund. The reporting is meant to determine if money was distributed equitably across the city.

The fourth bill extends the Commercial Lease Assistance Program, for which funding has since been restored after being temporarily unfunded in the Fiscal Year 2021 budget. The program gives lease-related assistance and counseling for small business tenants and allows for “in-court” legal representation for tenancy issues, such as filing a notice of appearance for small businesses facing eviction.

The council also approved the creation of a task force to study challenges to the viability of the livery and black car industries during the pandemic.