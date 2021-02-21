Coronavirus vaccine doses headed to NYC after shipping delay

FILE – In this Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

NEW YORK — Coronavirus vaccine doses headed toward New York Sunday after winter storms delayed shipments, the chair of the New York City Council Health Committee said.

The doses were expected to arrive Monday, Councilman Mark Levine said. Snow and ice had halted about 100,000 doses expected to be delivered to New York City.

“Some good news: After a long delay due to weather crisis, vaccine shipments from Midwest will finally start arriving in NYC Monday, with more arriving each day this week,” Levine said. “New appointment slots should start posting tomorrow. This will be our biggest week yet for vaccination.”

The city had fewer than 1,000 first doses and less than 110,834 second doses left, mayoral spokesperson Avery Cohen said in a tweet on Saturday.