Coronavirus mutation ‘getting on a plane and landing at JFK,’ Cuomo says

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
cuomo, coronavirus.jpg

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is pictured alongside a graphic depicting coronavirus.

NEW YORK — A growing list of European Union nations have banned flights from the United Kingdom to block a new strain of coronavirus; Gov. Andrew Cuomo called Sunday for federal government to take action to prevent the new variant from coming to the United States.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the new COVID-19 mutation is 70% more transmissible than existing strains. It isn’t in New York, but state health officials started looking for it, Cuomo said. There are six flights a day arriving into New York from the U.K.

“Today that variant is getting on a plane and landing at JFK,” he said. “All it takes is one person.”

New York does not have the power to block flights: that power lies with the federal government, Cuomo said. The governor said federal officials should test people flying from the U.K. to NY for the new coronavirus mutation.

“How many times in life do you have to make the same mistake before you learn? The federal government is being grossly negligent, just like the spring, and every day they do nothing on this problem,” Cuomo said. “It’s high time the federal government takes swift action.”

The last time New York dealt with a virus mutation was in April, New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said.

Health experts have a “working assumption” that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will work on this mutation, but Cuomo said he has concerns.

“We have gotten so much wrong and the experts have been so wrong on this,” he said. “I take it all with a grain of salt to tell you the truth.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

There could be a spring Sunday washout

Dominion Voting sues Fox News for $1.6B over 2020 election claims

State rep arrested as GA governor signs voting law

Forecast: Mr. G's pick of the weekend

Understanding COVID-19 vaccine side effects

Former NFL player Spencer Paysinger talks 'All American Stories' special

Watch with Dan: Viewers discuss March documentary picks

Getting crafty with Passover foods

Dr. Shereef Elnahal talks NJ's first 100 days of vaccinations, COVID variants

@PIX11News on Twitter