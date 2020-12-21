Coronavirus behind bars: Advocates say cases surging in NY prisons

NEW YORK — The Legal Aid Society cautioned that COVID-19 rates continue to skyrocket within New York State prisons.

Friday, the Legal Aid Society filed a new lawsuit against the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision to disclose the extent of COVID-19’s spread among staff in each prison.

Attorney Sophie Gebreselassie discussed the lawsuit with PIX11 NEWS.

“New Yorkers should be concerned about transparency,” Gebreselassie said. “An outbreak in a prison will spill out into the community; it’s kind of inevitable.”

Alexander Horwitz, executive director of New Yorkers United for Justice, said that more than half of the 52 facilities in the state’s prison system have active COVID cases.

“We know that 232 of those cases that are active right now have been diagnosed in the last four days,” he said.

Horwitz has called for testing of all 37,000 New Yorkers housed in state prisons.

“We’ve heard stories of nurses visiting the center of cell blocks and asking for volunteers for tests,” he said.

The New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association noted in a statement to PIX11 NEWS that “in August, inmate visits began again and facilities started to see spikes in positive cases in prisons.”

“NYSCOPBA once again called on DOCCS to suspend all visitations,” a spokesperson said. “Currently, it has been done only by a facility by facility basis.”

DOCCS told PIX11 later Monday that they’ve been working with the health department, and that the entire incarcerated population had been tested for COVID-19.

As a result of the significant increase in COVID-19 infections at the Attica, Auburn, Cayuga and Groveland Correctional Facilities, visitation at the four facilities has been temporarily suspended until further notice. Programs are currently suspended, however select programs will be modified in order to continue the work. The Department has also deployed rapid testing for staff. The incarcerated individuals continue to have access to their tablets, the kiosks to send secure messages and the telephones.

DOCCS has also partnered with the health department as a part of the state’s COVID-19 vaccinantion program, they said.