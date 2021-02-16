Controversial moped-sharing company Revel launches e-bike membership service in NYC

Revel, the company behind New York City’s controversial moped-sharing service, is launching Coast by Revel ,a new e-bike membership service.

NEW YORK CITY — Electric transportation company Revel announced Tuesday it is launching a monthly e-bike subscription service in New York City.

Coast by Revel introduces the company’s first new mobility option since they launched their controversial moped-sharing service in 2018.

Revel and its mopeds came under fire, and were even temporarily taken off city streets, last summer after a string of deadly crashes.

Priced at $99 a month, the e-bike service will operate somewhat differently from their moped-sharing.

Instead of merely renting e-bikes for individual trips, members of the program will have their own e-bike personally delivered to their door, free of charge, Revel said.

New Yorkers in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens can join the wait list in the Revel app or website starting Tuesday, with the bikes becoming available in early March, according to the company.

Flat tire? Worn breaks? Revel’s full-time employees will manage all maintenance of the e-bikes within 24 hours of riders filing a service request through the Revel app, the company said.

The e-bikes will come with a lock, as well as educational materials on safe riding, best practices to avoid theft and around local traffic laws applicable to the bikes.

Members who wish to return their bike simply have to cancel their membership in the app and schedule a pickup time.

Revel said its e-bikes, manufactured by Wing Bikes, will be water-resistant and able to reach a top speed of 20 mph. Plus, they’ll be able to fully charge in just four hours.

Because safety is key, Revel partnered with FEND to offer members an exclusive discount on a Revel-branded version of the company’s award-winning helmet.