Connecticut announces 2 cases of COVID-19 variant

FILE- In this Feb. 5, 2020 file photo, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont delivers the State of the State address at the State Capitol in Hartford, Conn. Lamont said Thursday, July 16, 2020, that he would be reluctant to allow UConn’s football team to travel to any state with a high coronavirus infection rate this fall.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut’s governor says the first two known cases of a new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus have been detected in the state.

The two people, described as between the ages of 15 and 25, live in New Haven County and each had traveled recently outside the state, one to Ireland and one to New York state. They developed symptoms within three to four days of their return.

Genetic sequencing showed the cases are unrelated, the governor’s office said.

The more contagious variant of the virus was first identified in the United Kingdom.

“As we said last week, given the speed of this new strand of the virus and its identification in several states throughout our country, we presumed it was already in our state and this information this morning confirms that fact,” Gov. Lamont said. “This another reason why everyone should continue taking precautions to prevent transmission of this disease, including wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing. The health of Connecticut residents remains our top priority, and our public health officials will continue to closely monitor these cases and any other developments with this contagious virus.”

The Connecticut Department of Public Health has notified the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about the cases.

The variant has so far been detected in 27 countries and five other U.S. states. These include Ireland and New York, where the two individuals recently traveled.