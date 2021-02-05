Congresswoman Grace Meng reintroduces legislation to lower voting age to 16

NEW YORK — New York Congresswoman Grace Meng (D-NY) has announced that reintroduced legislation in the House of Representatives to lower the voting age in America to 16 years old.

Her measure seeks to replace the 26th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution with a new amendment that would allow those 16 and 17 to vote.

“Young people have been leading the fight and literally their lives are at risk, their future is at risk,” she told PIX11 News.

“They should have a say in who they elect in this country.”

Meng first introduced the bill in 2018 and received no sponsors for it. After reintroducing the bill, Meng said there are already 17 co-sponsors.

“Many bills don’t pass on the first try and I’m going to keep trying.”

“They have been tremendously engaged on policies affecting their lives and their futures. Their activism, determination, and efforts to demand change are inspirational and have truly impacted our nation. It’s time to give them a voice in our democracy by permitting them to be heard at the ballot box. 16- and 17-year-olds are legally permitted to work and drive. They also pay federal income taxes. I believe that it is right and fair to also allow them to vote. Let’s let them be heard and make their voices count. Let’s give them a say in choosing who they want their government representatives to be. I’m proud to stand with our young people in introducing this legislation, and I urge my colleagues in the House to support it,” Meng said in a statement.