Congressman-elect Ritchie Torres to release ‘bombshell’ report on NYPD

Ritchie Torres speaks to the media, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

NEW YORK — Police accountability was front and center this election year and Congressman-elect Ritchie Torres said Thursday he intends to release a “bombshell report” on the NYPD as one of his final acts as chair of the New York City Council’s Committee on Oversight and Investigations.

Torres told PIX11 the investigation dates back to September and found “the person who is in charge of fighting hate in the NYPD is actively trafficking the hate in every form.”

Protests erupted in New York — and across the country — in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police in May. His name, along with the names Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and Rayshard Brooks, served as rallying calls for reform.

There have been policing changes in New York in recent months and there’s been greater scrutiny from New York Attorney General Letitia James. In July, Mayor Bill de Blasio signed police reform legislation into law on, including a ban on chokeholds. The new laws were designed to protect people’s rights to record police activity and require more NYPD transparency about surveillance technologies and disciplinary records. They also mean all NYPD officers will need to show their badge number and rank designations at all times while on the job.

A spokesperson for Torres said they plan to release their findings on Friday morning.