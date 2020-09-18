Con Ed offers bill credit for those who lost power for 3 or more days during Isaias

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Con Edison is offering customers who lost power for three consecutive days or more longer to Tropical Storm Isaias a one-time credit to reduce their bills.

Isaias, which hit the tri-state area in early August, caused the 2nd most power outages in the company’s history, as over 260,000 customers were without power due to the gusting winds damaging trees and power lines. That surpassed the 204,000 for Hurricane Irene in 2011. The record for outages is the 1.1 million caused by Superstorm Sandy and the nor’easter that followed it in 2012.

The company announced Friday that a one-time credit will offset fixed-monthly customer charges based on 30 days of service, according to ConEd. Credit will be based on a pro-rata reduction in 30-day fixed charges based on customers’ average outage duration. Additionally, lower energy consumption due to the outage also will result in reduced charges.

For example, residential customers will receive a $2.67 to $3.20 credit against the $16 monthly customer charge depending on outage length, while small- and medium-size business customers will receive $4.68 to $5.62 against the $28.10 monthly levy. Larger commercial customers will receive similar credits based on their service classification.

The company also offered reimbursements for food and prescription medicine spoilage for anyone who had more than two days of power outages during Isaias.