Con Edison prepares for winter storm as freezing rain, snow expected in tri-state region

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 13: A Con Edison worker attends the site of an explosion in East Harlem in New York City. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — With a majority of the country impacted by a winter storm, Con Edison has prepared for the storm impacting New York City and Westchester County.

A winter weather advisory is in effect through Tuesday morning for much of the tri-state region.

Parts of the area can expect spotty, freezing rain Monday afternoon through the evening, with steadier freezing rain developing north and west of the city.

Dropping temperatures overnight could result in dangerous, icy roads early Tuesday.

Another round of snow and rain is expected Thursday and Friday.

Extra Con Edison crews are ready to address problems customers may face and asked everyone to be alert for downed wires, as they could be live.

Customers can report outages and check service restoration at the Con Edison website or by calling 1-800-75-CONED (1-800-752-6633).

Crews will give priority to restoring service lines that provide power to most customers, depending on the severity of storm damage.

Con Edison offers the following storm tips to customers to help weather the possible effects of a storm:

Do not go near downed electrical wires. Treat all downed wires as if they are live. Never attempt to move them or touch them with any object. Be mindful that downed wires can be hidden from view by snow, tree limbs, leaves or water.

Report all downed wires to Con Edison and your local police department immediately. If a power line falls on your car while you’re in it, stay inside the vehicle and wait for emergency personnel.

Members of the public also should avoid transformers that are brought to the ground. The transformers are gray metal drums attached to the wires and poles.

If your power goes out, disconnect or turn off appliances that would otherwise turn on automatically when service is restored. If several appliances start up at once, electric circuits may overload.

Charge your cellphones and other devices while you have power.

Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for installing and using a portable generator. Never plug a generator into a wall unit, use it indoors, or set it up outdoors near open home windows or air-handling vents.

Make sure your flashlights, radios and televisions are working. Have a supply of extra batteries. Weather updates and news on restorations of electrical service can be heard on most local radio and television stations.