Con Ed reimbursing over $500 worth of food, medicine spoiled during outages

A tree took down power lines and fell onto the roof of a home in Queens during Tropical Storm Isaias on Aug. 4, 2020.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Con Edison is offering reimbursement of more than $500 worth of food and medication for customers who lost power for more than 48 hours due to Tropical Storm Isaias.

About 54,500 Con Ed customers in New York City and Westchester County were still without electricity Sunday morning, five days after Isaias toppled trees and power lines across the tri-state area.

New York City Councilman Justin Brannan said on Saturday that after local officials pressured the utility, Con Ed agreed to expand its claims policy to include spoiled food, medication and other perishable items.

“This applies to both residential and businesses that lost power for more than 48 consecutive hours after Isaias,” Brannan tweeted.

We pressured ConEd to change their reimbursement policy to cover spoiled food, medication, and other perishable items.



This applies to both residential and businesses that lost power for more than 48 consecutive hours after #Isaias



See here & apply ASAP:https://t.co/Q0x43TuiYd — JustinBrannan (@JustinBrannan) August 8, 2020

Con Edison said the coronavirus pandemic, which left many New York families and business owners struggling financially, also played a role in the decision to expand its policy.

Residents can file a claim of up to $540 for spoiled food. For claims up to $235, an itemized list of spoiled items must be provided. A claim for food above $235 must also include proof of loss, such as a store receipt, credit card receipt or photos of the spoiled items.

Medication that was spoiled due to a lack of refrigeration can also be claimed separately from the $540 food maximum. Claims must include an itemized list and proof of loss, such as a pharmacy prescription label or a receipt identifying the medication.

Click here for the residential and commercial claims forms

Business owners who lost power for more than 48 hours can file a claim for reimbursement of up to $10,700. An itemized list and proof of loss are also required.

Claims have to be filed within 30 days of the date the power outage began.