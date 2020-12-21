Comptroller’s audit shows hazardous conditions for infants in homeless shelters

NEW YORK — A new audit of city homeless shelters revealed widespread safety issues in units with newborns, including deficient cribs, mold and other hazards.

The audit was released Monday by New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer.

Crib issues included improper use — or even non-use — poor conditions, improper placement and absence of required signage.

The audit also found exposed electrical outlets and sharp edges, mold and mildew, vermin infestations, missing and broken window guards and accessible hazardous substances.

At least one issue was found in 92% of units inspected.

The audit included 91 randomly selected units with infants in 13 shelters. More than 260 deficiencies were found.

Stringer recommended 10 action items to DHS to ensure the safety of infants in the shelter system.

Those actions include correcting current issues, updating policies and performing weekly inspections, along with establishing and enforcing consequences.