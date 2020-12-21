Comptroller’s audit shows hazardous conditions for infants in homeless shelters

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Crib

NEW YORK — A new audit of city homeless shelters revealed widespread safety issues in units with newborns, including deficient cribs, mold and other hazards.

The audit was released Monday by New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer.

Crib issues included improper use — or even non-use — poor conditions, improper placement and absence of required signage.

The audit also found exposed electrical outlets and sharp edges, mold and mildew, vermin infestations, missing and broken window guards and accessible hazardous substances.

At least one issue was found in 92% of units inspected.

The audit included 91 randomly selected units with infants in 13 shelters. More than 260 deficiencies were found.

Stringer recommended 10 action items to DHS to ensure the safety of infants in the shelter system.

Those actions include correcting current issues, updating policies and performing weekly inspections, along with establishing and enforcing consequences.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

A look at a wild Sunday evening and your forecast for the week

Tracking severe weather and a thunderstorm watch at the Jersey Shore

There could be a spring Sunday washout

Dominion Voting sues Fox News for $1.6B over 2020 election claims

State rep arrested as GA governor signs voting law

Forecast: Mr. G's pick of the weekend

Understanding COVID-19 vaccine side effects

Former NFL player Spencer Paysinger talks 'All American Stories' special

Watch with Dan: Viewers discuss March documentary picks

@PIX11News on Twitter