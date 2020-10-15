Commuters find changes at transit hubs

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — Transit facilities are tracking riders as they return to the rails and buses.

They may find some new options and choices inside.

Port Authoritiy Bus Terminal is averaging about 34,000 people a day. That’s down about 70%.

Two new businesses have celebrated their grand openings in the past week at the bus terminal on 42nd Street in Midtown Manhattan.

Zaro’s Bakery and Brooklyn Deli had plans in process before the pandemic hit.

Owners of both establishments said they weren’t going to change plans.