Cohen Children’s Medical Center worker allegedly raped visitor at hospital: NYPD

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — A 37-year-old worker at the Cohen Children’s Medical Center allegedly raped a visitor at the hospital, police said Tuesday.

Trevor Nelson, a Hempstead resident, allegedly assaulted the 22-year-old woman on Nov. 6.

Police arrested Nelson on charges of rape and sex abuse.

Nelson was suspended pending further investigation, a spokesperson for the hospital said.

“Upon learning of this incident, Cohen Children’s Medical Center took immediate action and is cooperating with local law enforcement,” the spokesperson said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

