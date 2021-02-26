COBA president talks ‘unacceptable’ conditions as correction officers forced to work overtime

NEW YORK — There have been allegations employees at Rikers Island are being forced to work overtime and miss meals.

Correction officers are allegedly being forced to work triple shifts — a full 24 hours — during the pandemic.

President of the Correction Officers’s Benevolent Association Benny Boscio Jr. said many officers have come forward about the work conditions and expressed fear of retaliation by the agency.

“This is the reality of what correction officers are going through today: Triple shifts, no meals, we have officers having to sleep in their cars because they’re afraid to drive home because they’re too tired,” Boscio said.

The COBA president called the conditions “deplorable” and “unacceptable.”

Boscio said they have been sounding the alarm about getting more staffing, and there have been discussions with the city only because they’ve brought it to light.

By forcing officers to overwork themselves, the city is at risk as well, according to Boscio.

COVID-19 vaccines for correction officers

COBA also previously called on the city to allow correction officers to get vaccinated.

According to Boscio, the city has since allowed officers to receive the vaccine if they want. About 1,500 officers have been vaccinated, and supply continues to be available for employees.

