City releases winter outdoor dining guidelines

NEW YORK CITY — With indoor dining in New York City still very much limited under state COVID-19 regulations, city officials unveiled their plan to continue outdoor dining through the winter.

The mayor previously confirmed plans to continue outdoor dining year round in the city, as restaurant owners cling on for life, trying to survive amid a global pandemic where New York City was an early epicenter.

Recently, those in the food and beverage business have been asking for guidance on outdoor dining as the weather gets cooler, wondering what types of heaters they’d be allowed to use, and hoping they’d have enough time to even order them.

And some diners, too, were left wondering — would they even want to sit outside in a New York winter?

There’s not much of a choice, though, as indoor dining remains at 25% capacity in New York City, and cases rise in some Brooklyn and Queens microclusters.

More than 10,500 businesses have participated in the city’s Open Restaurants program so far.

These businesses will have three options when it comes to keeping outdoor diners warm.

Electric radiant heaters, which are allowed on sidewalk and roadway seating

Natural gas heaters, which will be allowed on sidewalks only

Portable propane heaters, which will also be allowed on sidewalks only

Each option must be compliant under Department of Buildings or Fire Department code as applicable.

The city said agencies will streamline the permitting process to make installation as easy as possible.