City moves ahead on some new busways

NEW YORK — More people are on the move around the boroughs.

You can see it on the streets and tell from the traffic.

Buses have been carrying about half the normal number of passengers. That’s more than a million rides.

New busways were promised by Mayor de Blasio earlier in the summer as the city reopened. The initial plan was for 20 miles by the fall.

The newest busway is on Jay Street and stretches for six blocks. It’s two weeks old.

The first location was to be Main Street in Flushing, Queens. The 0.3 mile stretch was delayed when opponents voiced concerns about small businesses.

Thursday, during a community meeting, the borough commissioner for the NYC Department of Transportation said it will begin by late September or early October.

The city agreed not to remove any parking.

This week, riders and advocates rallied for one of the promised corridors on 5th Avenue in Manhattan.

The original busway is crosstown along 14th Street in Manhattan. It will be a year old next month. Prior to the pandemic, MTA said ridership was up 30 percent on weekdays and it saved riders nearly nine and a half minutes to travel from 3rd to 9th Avenues.