City Council votes to make outdoor dining in NYC permanent

MANHATTAN — Dining al fresco is now officially a year-round tradition in the Big Apple.

The New York City Council overwhelmingly approved a bill Thursday that will extend the city’s current outdoor dining program indefinitely.

As part of that bill, restaurants will now be allowed to operate heaters to keep patrons warm in the winter months.

Under the measure, restaurants will have three heating options: Electric radiant heaters, natural gas heaters and portable propane heaters. All must be operated on the sidewalk.

Restaurants along 9th Avenue took advantage of mild temps Thursday to spruce up their outdoor dining parklettes, as they’ll all expected to get good use in the coming months with the passage of the bill.

The NYC Hospitality Alliance praised the council for passing the legislation they say will pay dividends in the long run.

“Outdoor dining has been monumental to reviving thousands of struggling restaurants able to avail themselves of the program, protecting jobs, and returning a sense of vibrancy to our neighborhoods,” Andrew Rigie, Executive Director said in a statement.

As part of the new guidelines, Each restaurant will be subject to FDNY inspections to make sure safety protocols are practiced.