City Council Speaker Corey Johnson drops out of NYC mayoral race

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 30: Speaker of the New York City Council Corey Johnson looks on during a New York City Council Finance Committee hearing titled ‘Amazon HQ2 Stage 2: Does the Amazon Deal Deliver for New York City Residents?’ at New York City Hall, January 30, 2019 in New York City. Some Queens community members and activists say Amazon’s move to Queens will further gentrify neighborhoods in the area and add more stress to an already struggling infrastructure system. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson has dropped out of the race for mayor.

The city official made the announcement Thursday morning, citing the recent months made him rethink how he could best serve the city and running for mayor is “not the right path” for him.

“It was no secret that I had been considering a run for Mayor, and that I have put my campaign on pause for the past six months. I felt strongly that it was the right thing to do considering all that our city has been going through, including COVID-19, the resulting shutdown and economic pain, and the long overdue national reckoning on race.

Just as I was open about the fact that I was considering a run for Mayor, I now want to be open about the fact that I have made the difficult decision not to run. This challenging time has led me to rethink how I can best be of service to this city, and I have come to the conclusion that this is not the right path for me. I thank everyone who supported my campaign for this most important job. I was so inspired by the passionate, knowledgeable and committed New Yorkers I met throughout this process. I know that there are plenty of good candidates in the race, and I wish them well.

In the same spirit of openness, I would also add that I have been dealing with some personal challenges over the past few months, namely – depression. I am sharing this because I know from experience the value of speaking honestly about one’s struggles. I’ve been open about my sobriety, which along with my partner and mother, has been instrumental to me during this difficult time, and my HIV status. I believe it’s important to be open about this as well. Too often mental health issues are shrouded in secrecy and stigmas, which causes people struggling with these issues to feel alone. I encourage anyone who is experiencing a mental health condition to seek help. I did and I am better for it.

I want to be clear that my decision to end this campaign is not the end of my public life. Far from it. I will continue serving as Speaker of the City Council and working to improve the lives of New Yorkers. I love this City with all my heart and I believe by working together, we will come back stronger than ever. Let’s continue looking out for one another and fighting for the greatest city in the world.”

Johnson expressed his interest in running for NYC mayor more than a year ago. In January 2019, he tweeted he was “ thinking about a potential people-powered mayoral run.”