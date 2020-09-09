Citizens, council member worried about NYPD slowdown

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LOWER MANHATTAN — A 23-year-old woman tells us police arrested her for disorderly conduct during a George Floyd protest in New York City but within minutes was let go without any charges.

“They took our information and released us from the precinct within minutes,” the woman, who’s identity we are not revealing, told PIX11 News. “No fingerprints, they literally just took our information and the entire process was five minutes.”

Arresting and releasing protesters who violate the law is part of why the Lieutenants Benevolent Association sent out a letter to its members obtained by PIX11 News.

It outlines what could go wrong during a quality of life confrontation and what lieutenants might be up against. In it, the LBA suggesting to lieutenants to “use the utmost discretion” enforcing quality of like issues. It adds that district attornies will more than likely decline to prosecute.

It also talks about phantom injuries if force is used and reminds its members they could pay out of pocket if a lawsuit is filed.

Critics say the letter sets the wrong tone and encourages some of NYPD’s high ranking officers to slowdown while doing their job.

“I find the letter troubling because it reinforces the concerns I have about a slow down that’s why we need an independent investigation to find out whether in fact a slow down does exist here you have the lieutenants benevolent Association telling their members to not do their jobs,” said Councilmember and candidate for Congress Ritchie Torres.

The letter is also concerning to St. John’s University Criminal Justice Professor Dr. Robert Gonzalez.

“I’m surprised the union would take this approach to encourage its middle mangers to take a step back,” Gonzalez said.

He believes officers possibly pulling back in one area could lead to more serious issues.

“We are in a tough time now,” he added. “We know quality of life offenses are usually the catalyst for bigger and more severe crime and when we have severe spike in gun activity, quality-of-life issues are used as a tool.”

But a in a statementm, a spokesperson for LBA said the letter is to protect its members after police reform.

“The communication to our members is intended for them to engage the public on quality of life issues and attempt to de-escalate a situation before an arrest or summons becomes necessary,” the statement said. “We find that the vast majority of cases are not being prosecuted.”