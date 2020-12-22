Christmas, New Year’s Eve service changes for subways, buses, LIRR, Metro-North

Commuters wear masks stepping on and off a subway car in New York City on Nov.18, 2020.

NEW YORK — The MTA announced service changes Tuesday for subways, buses and railroads related to Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

Patrick Foye, the transit authority’s chairman and CEO, also urged residents to follow the advice of health experts and government officials this holiday season and stay home.

“The holidays are traditionally about gathering with family, but this year, in accordance with CDC guidelines, we are asking the public to avoid unnecessary travel as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the nation,” Foyes said in a statement Tuesday. “The MTA will continue to provide clean, safe and reliable service for those who must ride with us and we look forward to continuing to serve our customers in the new year.”

If you do need to travel, remember to bring a mask. Face coverings are mandatory on buses, trains, subways and station platforms.

Here’s a breakdown of holiday service changes.

Subways



Subways will operate on a regular weekday schedule on Christmas Eve and on New Year’s Eve.

Subways will run on a Sunday schedule and the Staten Island Railway will run on a Saturday schedule on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

The subway system is closed daily between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. for car and station disinfection.

Buses



On Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, buses in Brooklyn, the Bronx, Manhattan and Queens will operate on a reduced weekday schedule. Buses on Staten Island will operate on a weekday school closed schedule.

On Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, buses in all five boroughs will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Metro-North Railroad



Trains will operate on a regular weekday schedule on Christmas Eve and on New Year’s Eve. Off-peak fares remain in effect at all times on East of Hudson service. Peak and off-peak fare rules remain in effect on West of Hudson service.

On Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, Metro- North trains will operate on a regular weekend/holiday schedule. Trains do not operate between Southeast and Wassaic on weekends and will not operate on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day. Off-peak fares are in effect all day on both East of Hudson and West of Hudson services.

Drinking alcohol on Metro-North trains and in stations is banned from 12 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until 12 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Long Island Rail Road



Trains will operate on a regular weekday schedule on Christmas Eve and on a holiday/weekend schedule on Christmas Day.

The LIRR will operate on a regular weekday schedule on New Year’s Eve and on a holiday/weekend schedule on New Year’s Day.

Drinking alcohol on LIRR trains and in stations is banned from 12 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until 12 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Bridges and Tunnels



MTA Bridges and Tunnels will suspend all lane closures related to routine maintenance and temporary construction work beginning at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23, and starting at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31, except for the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, where off-peak lane closures with minimal traffic impact are required to support critical ongoing work.

Any extraordinary weather/critical work that must be accomplished over the holiday weekend would occur only during overnight hours when traffic is at its lightest.