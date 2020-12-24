Christmas caroling goes virtual for 2020

During the holiday season, we are used to hearing beautiful, live music; it can be carolers going door to door or performing on a New York City street.

But this year, singing together or in public just isn’t safe due to the coronavirus. And so, Christmas caroling has gone virtual.

The New York Holiday Choristers is just one local group that’s refusing to give up Christmas caroling. They created a virtual experience instead.

On Christmas Eve, a group of friends in Ohio surprised Hell’s Kitchen residents Chad Moore and Michael Johnston with the virtual caroling experience,

“All these little ways that we can find to connect with one another, and I think something like this just really can kind of clear your slate and remind you of how special the holidays can be,” Johnston said.

The couple was shocked when the New York Holiday Choristers appeared on a Zoom and began to sing.

“Seeing people’s reaction to it, they were clapping and laughing, having a great time and dancing and stuff, I mean that’s what it is like at our events,” co-founder Greg Kefalas said.

The challenge for the caroling group was how to create their usual caroling experience through a screen.

Co-founder Jen Arvay Kefalas said at first the group tried to sing live together over Zoom.

“Ok, let’s try something very slow; ‘We wish you a Merry Christmas.’ One line and it sounded like ‘we we we we we’…and then we just had to stop,” she said.

Instead, each singer did an individual recording that was edited together.

“I recorded in our spare closet,” singer Jeff Funaro said

And so lifelong friends in Ohio and New York City got to listen to Christmas music together over Zoom.

“We love Christmas music as a family as well, so it was just super special all around,” Ohio resident Kristin Dejohn said.

The friends normally see each other every holiday season, but this year virtual caroling is their connection.

“This year, it might be a little more melancholy than in years past, but as long we continue having holiday joy we can get through a lot. We can do it together, even if it’s through a screen,” Kefalas said.