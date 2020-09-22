Child’s body found off Randall’s Island; police investigating if it is of missing boy who fell into Harlem River

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

RANDALL’S ISLAND, N.Y. — UPDATE: Police believe the body found belongs to the boy who fell into the Harlem River on Saturday.

Original story:

A child’s body was found near Randall’s Island Tuesday morning, and authorities are trying to determine if it is of a boy who fell into the Harlem River over the weekend.

Police found the body around 11:30 a.m.

The body has not been identified, but police are investigating if is the 5-year-old boy who fell into the Harlem River Saturday afternoon.

The boy was last seen climbing a tree at Randall’s Island Field 7, near the RFK Bridge, when he fell into the river around 2:30 p.m., officials told PIX11 News.

The child was on Randall’s Island for his brother’s soccer practice when he wandered away.

Adults who were at the soccer practice jumped in the water after the boy, but could not reach him. He was last seen being pulled by the swift current toward the RFK Bridge.

Members of several agencies, including the NYPD, FDNY and the tri-state division of the U.S. Coast Guard searched the waters for several hours during the weekend.