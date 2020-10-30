Child, adult dead; 2nd child injured after car jumps curb in Jamaica: officials

Two were injured in a crash in Queens on Oct. 30, 2020, officials confirmed. (Citizen app)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

JAMAICA, Queens — A child and adult are dead after a car jumped the curb and struck them in Jamaica, Queens, police said.

It happened at 164th Street and Jamaica Avenue at 5:30 p.m., when a vehicle lost control and jumped the curb at the location, police said. Two people were struck; FDNY officials identified them as one child and one adult.

Both patients were taken to a local hospital and were said to be in critical condition, according to the FDNY.

The victims were a 54-year-old woman and an 8-year-old girl. Authorities said they are not related.

The driver, a 47-year-old woman, remained on the scene. Authorities say the crash appears to be an accident.

Mayor de Blasio said that a second child was struck and injured Friday evening.

Police had previously said two children were struck.

