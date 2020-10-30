Child, adult dead; 2nd child injured after car jumps curb in Jamaica: officials

Two were injured in a crash in Queens on Oct. 30, 2020, officials confirmed. (Citizen app)

JAMAICA, Queens — A child and adult are dead after a car jumped the curb and struck them in Jamaica, Queens, police said.

It happened at 164th Street and Jamaica Avenue at 5:30 p.m., when a vehicle lost control and jumped the curb at the location, police said. Two people were struck; FDNY officials identified them as one child and one adult.

Both patients were taken to a local hospital and were said to be in critical condition, according to the FDNY.

The victims were a 54-year-old woman and an 8-year-old girl. Authorities said they are not related.

The driver, a 47-year-old woman, remained on the scene. Authorities say the crash appears to be an accident.

Mayor de Blasio said that a second child was struck and injured Friday evening.

Police are on the scene after a car jumped the curb in Queens, killing a woman and child, and injuring a second child. It’s heartbreaking and gut-wrenching. Chirlane and I are sending our prayers to their families. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) October 30, 2020

Police had previously said two children were struck.