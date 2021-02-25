Chief Terence Monahan leaves NYPD, takes on role as senior advisor for COVID recovery safety efforts

NEW YORK — NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan, the highest-ranking uniformed officer, is leaving the NYPD to become a senior advisor for the mayor’s COVID-19 recovery safety planning team.

In his new role, Monahan will ensure businesses know they are in a safe city and can return safely.

“The city is already on its feet to get back stronger than ever,” Monahan said Thursday.

“I’m ready to hit the ground running to get this city through recovery.”

Monahan joined the NYPD in 1982 and first served in the 41st Precinct, according the city’s website.

He was then promoted to sergeant in 1987 before he was promoted to lieutenant in 1989; captain in 1992; deputy inspector in 1995; inspector in 1998; deputy chief in 2003; assistant chief in 2014; and chief of patrol in 2016.

“Leaving the NYPD is one of the toughest decisions of my life,” he added.

Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison has been named to replace Monahan as Chief of Department, becoming the third African American taking on the role.

“There is no one in NYPD that knows neighborhood policing better than Chief Harrison,” Monahan said.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea expressed his thanks to Monahan for his time with the NYPD. He also expressed excitement over Harrison’s promotion.

“It’s a bittersweet day,” Shea said.

Chief Harrison thanked the mayor, police commissioner and Monahan for the opportunity.

“I have your back and we’ll get through this together,” Harrison said to the members of the NYPD.

He also ensured residents of the city he will work to keep them safe and working together will help the city progress.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was joined by the NYPD to make the announcement of Monahan’s new role and Harrison’s promotion. Watch in video below or click here.

This is breaking news. Come back for updates.