Central Queens could see coronavirus restrictions change soon

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

QUEENS — One of New York City’s three coronavirus hot spots has seen some improvement, but it’s not enough for restrictions to be eased, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.

There are two clusters in Queens and one large one in Brooklyn; the central Queens cluster has seen the most improvement. Mayor Bill de Blasio said he was hopeful about the neighborhood.

“Obviously we have to look at data every single day and sometimes you have a variation in the data that causes a concern, but if we continue to see what we’ve seen for the last few days, I have every expectation that the state is preparing to remove restrictions for central Queens,” he said.

The focus on hot spots began about two weeks ago and maps of those hot spots could change as soon as Wednesday, Gov. Cuomo said.

“Tomorrow we will be listing changes to those microclusters, red zones, which will be product of analysis of data and coordinated strategy with community to bring the numbers down,” Cuomo said.

De Blasio and Cuomo did not discuss changes coming to Brooklyn. Borough Park and Williamsburg have been front and center when it comes to conversations surrounding non-compliance to state public health laws.

These neighborhoods, which are predominantly communities of ultra orthodox Jewish New Yorkers, will need more time before restrictions on houses of worship, mass gatherings and business closures are eased.

De Blasio met with some community leaders Monday and on Tuesday took a moment to apologize for his handling of the new lockdown weeks ago.

“I look back now and I see there was more dialogue that was needed,” he said. “I certainly got frustrated.”

Cuomo pointed out that New York’s red zone numbers are still far lower than the majority of states across the country.