Central Park carriage horses back on the job after 6 months

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan — Central Park’s carriage horses have returned to work for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic hit New York City last spring.

Drivers were tested for the virus before the carriages rolled on Saturday for the first time in six months, and hand sanitizer was available, The New York Post reported.

The industry has long been criticized by animal welfare activists who say it’s inhumane to make a horse pull a carriage through present-day Manhattan.

Mayor Bill de Blasio vowed to ban the carriages when he first ran for mayor in 2013 but later had to settle for moving their boarding area.

