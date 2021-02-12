Celebrating Valentine’s Day sweetly and safely

NEW YORK — Distance makes the heart grow fonder, right? Well, this Valentine’s Day weekend, keeping your distance could also keep you and your loved ones safer.

Kelly “The Candyman” Jaime is the owner of The Sweet Shop NYC.

The mom-and-pop shop joins a growing number of stores around the region encouraging New Yorkers to place a pick-up or online order.

“We’ve taken lemons and made pink lemonade out of it,” he said,

The Candyman, as he’s affectionately (and confection-ately) known, said the secret to his success during the pandemic is how orders are made: through a bubblegum pink door.

“We would have been out of business already if we didn’t do this,” Jaime said.

The business transformed into a candy land speakeasy, where lots of pink and plenty of chocolate brighten up these darker times.

Another way to ring in the love includes a fine dining experience from the comfort of your own home.

Upper East Side specialty market Agata and Valentina offers chef prepared dinners for two, along with plenty of gourmet offerings to fill bellies and warm hearts.

Jane and Mark Cole kicked off their romantic weekend overjoyed and and relieved.

“We’re picking up stuff because we just got our second vaccine,” said Jane Cole.

A long awaited vaccine, followed by a cozy weekend at home.

According to CDC guidelines, couples like the Coles are celebrating the holiday in the safest way, with only the people in their household.

Some other safe ways to say be mine including going old-school and writing a handwritten letter.

Start the day with homemade breakfast for your household, host a virtual party, or just hug it out because it’s been a tough year.