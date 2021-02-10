CCRB adopt rules to allow investigations into NYPD sexual misconduct

NEW YORK — New York City’s Civilian Complaint Review Board has voted to adopt new rules that allow the agency to investigate sexual misconduct committed by NYPD officers.

They also adopted rules allowing them to investigate false official statements made against civilians on official police paperwork or in official proceedings.

“Sexual misconduct and false official statements represent some of the worst kinds of abuse of police authority. The Board’s vote today to empower the agency to investigate this misconduct is an important victory for civilian oversight of the NYPD,” said CCRB Chair Fred Davie. “I believe the CCRB is well-equipped to investigate and prosecute these kinds of misconduct, and the public should know that the Board will pursue accountability for substantiated sexual misconduct and false official statements to the fullest extent we can.”

You can read the entirety of the new rules passed here.

This comes amid of bevy of changed by the review board. The CCRB and NYPD recently signed a memorandum to follow a new discipline matrix.