Cash-strapped MTA details service cuts, fare and toll hikes

NEW YORK — MTA staff have officially introduced ideas for fare and tolls hikes and next year’s financial plan, which assumes no more federal funding.

To balance the budget, some weekend transit service would be eliminated, weekday service could be cut by 40% and there’s a possible 50% cut to LIRR and Metro-North.

At least 9,400 jobs would be cut

See the budget presentation here.

The $12 billion request for a second round of federal aid to keep the system operating was repeated. The agency is also expected again to discuss borrowing hundreds of millions of dollars from the Federal Reserve.

Fare and toll hikes have been a part of the budget every other year for the last decade. Again, the proposals were kept to around 4%, with some alternative options.

MTA Chairman Pat Foye has called this a once-in-100 years fiscal tsunami.

“No one at the MTA wants to undertake these horrific cuts but with federal relief nowhere in sight there is no other option,” he said. As I have said, we cannot cut our way out of this crisis — we are facing a blow to our ridership greater than that experienced during the Great Depression. We are once again urging Washington to take immediate action and provide the full $12 billion to the MTA.”

Foye spoke to PIX11 about what proposed budget.

MTA chairman discusses ‘doomsday’ budget, service cuts

The agencies budget are mostly tied to ridership. If ridership doesn’t come back, service would be cut even more and it would also create crowding conditions.

Transport Workers Union Local 100 represents most NYC Transit crews. John Samuelson represents them on the MTA Board and said at the board meeting the union does not plan to open the contract to renegotiations

TWU Local 100 President Tony Utano called the budget proposal a surrender to the virus

“A slap in the face of every transit worker,” he said in a statement. “TWU Local 100, and the 40,000 transit workers who have risked life and limb to defeat the virus, reject this budget and demand the MTA withdraw it. Go back to the drawing board and come up with real solutions.”

MTA management says it has reduced the budget by $2 billion over the past few years and recently cut $600 million in overtime and consulting contracts.

The board meets again in December when more specific cuts could be detailed and the actual budget is usually approved.

There will be required public hearings on the fare and toll plans held virtually in December.

Fares increase 2% – 4%

Eliminate unlimited cards

3 zones with flat fares for LIRR and MetroNorth within city and suburbs

Tolls could increase 4% – 6%

Possible fare decreases

The MTA Board will debate the fare and toll package in January. Those traditionally have taken effect in March.