Cardinal Dolan calls McCarrick a ‘liar’ who deceived Pope John Paul II in wake of Vatican report

NEW YORK — The Catholic Archbishop of New York, who sent sex abuse allegations about a fellow Cardinal to Vatican City in 2017, said former prelate Theodore McCarrick was a liar who deceived the late Pope John Paul II.

“He was immensely talented at deceiving, manipulating, charming, lying, and it worked,” Cardinal Timothy Dolan said on his weekly radio show on Sirius XM, “Conversation with the Cardinal.”

He was reacting to the release of a 400-page Vatican report on the life and career of Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, now 90, who was stripped of his position by Pope Francis in early 2019 and forced to leave the priesthood.

“The real villain here, and there’s only one, that’s Ted McCarrick,” Dolan said. “The second villain here, I’m afraid we have to say, is a climate that held priests above the law.”

The Vatican investigation addressed allegations about McCarrick that were swirling around the New York-born cleric even before he was promoted to Archbishop of Washington, D.C. and then Cardinal, in 2001.

There were reports a Catholic priest saw McCarrick engaged in sexual conduct with another priest. An anonymous letter made reference to “pedophilia.” And there were troubling reports that McCarrick brought minors — high school boys — to sleepovers at his New Jerey beach house when he was Bishop of Metuchen in the early 1980s.

Finally, the Vatican looked at reports that McCarrick preyed on young men studying for the priesthood, when he was Archbishop of Newark.

George Weigel, a Church historian who appeared on the Cardinal’s radio show Tuesday, said “Theodore McCarrick is not only a predator, he’s a pathological liar.”

McCarrick had a friendhip friendship with Pope John Paul II, who was suffering from Parkinson’s disease when reports started surfacing about McCarrick.

“This was a bishop of the Church lying to a successor of Peter,” Weigel said, referring to Saint Peter, who’s considered the first pope of the Roman Catholic Church.

“There’s no problem with saying a saint can be deceived,” Weigel added, referring to the canonization of Pope John Paul II as a saint in 2014.

Cardinal Dolan himself acknowledged that McCarrick, his fellow “Prince of the Church,” was a very likable person.

“I admired the guy,” Dolan said on the radio program. “I guess he worked his charm on me.”

Pope Francis opened an investigation into Cardinal McCarrick in 2018, after the Archdiocese of New York received a “credible” complaint about McCarrick’s alleged abuse of a young altar boy in the 1960s, when McCarrick was a priest at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

The man who brought the complaint was then in his 50s. The allegation was sent to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office. Investigators found it believable.

After McCarrick lost his Cardinal title, he was living among Franciscan friars in Kansas for more than a year. He left in January 2020, amid concerns the Vatican report was coming out and would bring too much unwanted attention to the friary.

The Catholic News Agency reported McCarrick moved to a secluded community for former priests who, like him, were removed from their ministry.