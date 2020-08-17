Cardi B says Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ‘better run for president’

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not yet old enough to run for president, but rapper Cardi B called for the Democratic lawmaker to run for president once she meets the minimum age requirement.

“She better run for president when she turns 35,” the rapper wrote on Twitter in response to a video of AOC dancing to Cardi B’s hit song “Bodak Yellow.”

AOC, now 30, will meet the age requirement to run for president in 2024.

“Women Against Patriarchy (WAP) 2020,” Rep. Ocasio-Cortez replied to Cardi B, referencing the rapper’s hit song with Megan Thee Stallion.

Ocasio-Cortez represents parts of Queens and the Bronx. Cardi B grew up in the Highbridge neighborhood in the Bronx.